Rent a 5-foot Douglas Fir for Christmas

If you haven’t gotten your Christmas Tree yet, how about a living tree? Food by Design of Portland is offering potted native Douglas Firs instead of cut trees. Sponsors enjoy the 5-foot live trees during the holidays, and then you can join Food by Design and plant them in the Columbia Gorge next spring. Community pick up days are this Thursday and Saturday, or you can get your tree delivered. Not interested in a tree? You can still support their efforts as they grow native Ponderosa Pines and Western Red Cedars for the community planting day in March with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and Friends of the Columbia Gorge.

www.FoodByDesignSystems.org/gorge-ous-christmas