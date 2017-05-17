Repair Cafes this weekend

While you may know the three R’s, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, there’s another important R and that’s Repair. If you don’t have the skills or know-how to repair your own items, you’re in luck. There are regular Repair Cafes around the Portland area and tomorrow night there are two. Repair Cafes work like this, you bring a broken small appliance, toy or electronic and the volunteers on hand will try to repair the item. There’s not a guarantee you’ll walk out with a workable item. Sometimes the volunteers on hand don’t have the right skills and if it’s a complex problem, there may not be time to fix it. They can also make simple fixes to clothing. Tomorrow’s Repair Cafes are in SE Portland and Gresham.

