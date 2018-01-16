RIP Dolores O’Riordan

I remember seeing the Cranberries at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in the mid 90s – they were out on tour with Cracker opening up the show. As a DJ who came up in the mid to late 90s, this band that Delores fronted was one of the biggest.

Dolores Mary Eileen O’Riordan was born and brought up in Ballybricken, a town in County Limerick, Ireland. She was the daughter of Terence and Eileen O’Riordan and the youngest of seven children.

A new acoustic Cranberries album titled Something Else was released April of last year. Thank you Dolores for all the music.



