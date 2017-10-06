Ripen tomatoes and fall garden clean up

Fall is here and my garden is looking pretty shabby, it’s definitely time for a fall clean up. If you grew tomatoes or potatoes, it’s time to remove all of the plants and put them in the yard debris bin. I’ve been pulling tomatoes off the vine as soon as I see red and ripening them on the counter. You can speed up the process by putting them in a box or bag with a banana. I also cut back my flowers, irises, daylilies, peonies and others. But don’t cut back everything. Leave things like sunflowers, black-eyed susans and other plants with seeds or berries for the birds to eat. I wish I would’ve left my cabbage plants alone because they along with kale, broccoli and cauliflowers attract, and then kill off, harmful pests if left in the ground.

