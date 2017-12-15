The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

So, Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, and Nina Simone are the 2018 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It was announced several days ago.

I can never ever get my head around the yearly inductee list. It’s always something!

Ergo: Nina Simone does not rock! She’s awesome! I have her in my personal collection BUT Nina Simone does not rock!

The Moody Blues. It’s about freakin’ time. I was worried that if they got snubbed any longer their award would be awarded posthumously.

Same with the Cars. Really? All this time they couldn’t muster enough votes. Really?

I have never been an aware keeper of awards or shows. They always seem ill-fitted whether I agree or not. How about you? SERIOUSLY there has to be stuff like this that vexes you just a bit. Right.

I’d love to hear about it. sean@kink.fm