The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
By Sean Demery
|
Dec 15, 2017 @ 3:24 PM

So, Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, and Nina Simone are the 2018 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.  It was announced several days ago.

I can never ever get my head around the yearly inductee list.  It’s always something!

Ergo:  Nina Simone does not rock!  She’s awesome!  I have her in my personal collection BUT Nina Simone does not rock!

The Moody Blues.  It’s about freakin’ time. I was worried that if they got snubbed any longer their award would be awarded posthumously.

Same with the Cars.  Really?  All this time they couldn’t muster enough votes.  Really?

I have never been an aware keeper of awards or shows.  They always seem ill-fitted whether I agree or not.    How about you?  SERIOUSLY there has to be stuff like this that vexes you just a bit. Right.

I’d love to hear about it.  sean@kink.fm

