Rockin’ For Tony

LEGENDARY 80’s PORTLAND ROCK BANDS REUNITE FOR A FRIEND, TONY DEMICOLI

Portland, Oregon in the early 1980’s was a golden age for home grown live music. Fans filled clubs to listen to local bands that could/would soon be signing major label record deals and touring nationally and internationally.

Tony DeMicoli was one of the most respected club owners and promoters from that era. Starting with the essential punk and art rock venue The Long Goodbye, moving on to the legendary Luis’ LaBamba Club and then finally Club Key Largo, which he owned and managed for over a decade. Tony provided a stage for hundreds, if not thousands, of artists over his club ownership and promotion career.

Tony has been beating two forms of cancer recently and, while the cancer is in remission, the medical bills are not. This tribute is also a fundraiser for Tony’s medical bills.

Now three of the biggest draws of the 80’s decade; Nu Shooz, Quarterflash and Jon Koonce of Johnny and the Distractions, are getting together for one amazing night to relive those glory days in tribute to Tony DeMicoli, recognizing the impact that he had promoting live music in Portland.

For tickets and more info PLEASE CLICK HERE.