Salt & Straw takes on food waste with limited-edition flavors

Food waste is a worldwide problem, here in the United States about 40% of all food goes uneaten. Portland-based Salt & Straw is calling attention to this problem with some limited-edition flavors. They usually focus on seasonal ingredients but in June, in coordination with Urban Gleaners, they’ll be making ice cream from food waste. Five flavors will be featured, Breakside Brewery’s Spent Grains & Bacon S’mores, Urban Gleaner’s Toasted Baguette PB & J, Celery Root and Strawberry Celery Leaf Jam, Ancient Heritage’s Lemon Curd & Whey, and Bourbon Distilled Cherries Ambrosia. Salt & Straw have taken a unique and creative way to combat food waste. Check out the new flavors between June 2nd and 31st.

