Salvage services help keep materials out of landfill during remodel

If you’ve got a remodeling project in your future, consider using a salvage service for items that might be reused. Habitat For Humanity’s Salvage Services will come in and remove items like cabinets, appliances, windows, doors, lighting and more. The materials gleaned from these homes are then sold in The ReStore where they raise money to build affordable homes in our community. Salvage services like this help keep reusable materials out of the landfill, are typically less expensive than contractors and with Habitat For Humanity, you can get a tax deduction.

http://pdxrestore.org/news/salvage-service-harvests-high-end-materials-bethany