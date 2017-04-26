Save the bees

Let’s face it, we need bees more than they need us. Our food supply depends on them so we have a vested interest in making them happy. And making them happy isn’t all that hard. The first step is to either cut back on or eliminate pesticides and herbicides all together. A few weeds here and there are ok and the bees love them. Bees also love vegetable and flower gardens, a regular water supply like a bird bath and native plants. Another way to help the bees around is by buying organic, and local fruits and vegetables. And picking up local honey keeps the beekeepers in your area happy.

