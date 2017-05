This was the first day a California amusement park opened.

The boy fell out of the Emerald Plunge water slide at the $43 million water park The Wave Saturday.

He was launched from the three-story slide, landing on the concrete next to the ride. He suffered a scratched shoulder but did not need to go to the hospital.

The slide plunges at an 80-degree angle before flattening out at the bottom.

Three of the park’s six slides were closed Sunday as officials investigated.