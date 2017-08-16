School supplies

As much as my kids don’t want to talk about it, the school year is right around the corner. Before we do any back to school shopping, we haul out last year’s gear. Well made backpacks got my kids through elementary school, but my youngest starts middle school this year and needs a larger pack. I check the supplies they brought home in June. That helps cut down on buying pencils, pens and notebooks. The scissors that got him through the last few years are still good and same with his pencil holder. Before you go buy new, check your supplies from last year. Chances are, quite a few things can be reused. And don’t forget, a store like SCRAP is great to look for supplies too.

https://scrappdx.org/

http://www.greenschools.net/article.php-id=177.html