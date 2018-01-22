Scotland bans cotton swabs with plastic handles

Scotland just banned cotton swabs with plastic handles. The ban comes from growing concern about the large number of cotton swabs being washed up on beaches and shorelines after being flushed down the toilet. Apparently the problem is so big, it’s estimated that by banning these, Scotland will cut its plastic pollution in half. If you buy cotton swabs, buy the ones with paper handles and do not flush them down the toilet. Of course, most doctors will tell you that they’re unnecessary and not even good to use.

https://www.treehugger.com/environmental-policy/scotland-bans-plastic-handled-cotton-buds.html