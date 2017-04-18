SCRAP diverts tons of waste from landfill each year

I have a micro business on the side where I work mainly in creative reuse, taking materials destined for the landfill and making something useful out of it. One of my favorite places to get materials from is SCRAP in downtown Portland. They’re a non-profit, founded in 1998 by a group of teachers looking for a home for their leftover materials. The store relies on donations from residents and businesses, and the inventory changes regularly. In 2015, they diverted 140 tons of usable, creative material from the landfill and have expanded to six other cities. They also have workshops and camps for kids. If you’re cleaning out your craft room, consider donating your supplies to SCRAP.

http://scrappdx.org/