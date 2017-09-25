Last month, SCRAP, Portland’s non-profit reuse store, helped divert over 2500 pounds of materials from the landfill through their Fill Minds Not Landfills program. The program is a free business pick up service for Portland area businesses that helps them divert materials from the waste stream. SCRAP’s Fill Minds Not Landfills program assess items that businesses doesn’t need and they’re looking specifically for production by-products, defective materials, unused or unwanted supplies and unique and unusual items. The Fill Minds Not Landfills program helps businesses save money and get to sustainable waste reduction goals.

https://scrappdx.org/donate/business-pick-up-service/