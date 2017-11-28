Selling a home in Portland next year? You need to know this …

If you’re selling a home in Portland next year, you’ll need to do one extra thing before you put it on the market. Starting in January, Portland home sellers will need a Home Energy Score before listing their homes. While seen as a hassle by some, it could encourage sellers to improve their homes’ energy efficiency and lower the home’s carbon footprint. The mandate was seen by the Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors as something that would raise the prices of a home or even kill a sale. But things like lack of adequate insulation could be used as a bargaining tool in the buying process. The energy assessment looks at more than seventy pieces of home information, things like foundation, insulation, walls and windows as well as its heating, cooling and hot water systems. If you’re planning on listing your house in 2018, now’s the time to act.

