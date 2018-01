My family and I will be flying into Manzanillo, Mexico next weekend – to spend a week in nearby Barra de Navidad (heaven on earth).

The trouble is… the US State Department just issued a new travel warning, putting 5 Mexican states on the DO NOT TRAVEL list. Read about it here.

While Barra de Navidad is NOT in one of those states, Manzanillo is, Colima.

Only barely.

We’ll land – and then drive 30 minutes to the the “safe” state.

So the question: Should I stay, or should I go?