We all shoulda worn ear plugs!

Dang it! Mom always told me to wear hearing protection when I went to shows. I’m lucky, I have minimal ear damage without always being protected. I saw Springsteen two nights at the Santa Monica Civic in ’76. Those shows alone should have left me deaf and dumb. My current dumbness I equate with other behavior.

I’ve been to over 4200 shows in the last 41 years of doing this. I’ve kept track of the amount of shows because I used to write off mileage on my taxes. I know that sounds like a lot of shows but I have friends who’ve been to more than 6000 shows in a shorter amount of time. Hey, it’s part of the gig. Back in the 90s it’s all we ever did. Maybe I needed a less expensive hobby. Even if the tix are comps, parking and drinky drinkies can break a budget.

Anyway, Eric Clapton has done more that 20,000 shows in his career without adequate ear protection. Playback monitors only work if they’re LOUD. Imagine what he did to his ears during the Cream days alone. Whoa.