Skip air fresheners or make your own

We’re getting closer to the days of open windows and doors to let the fresh air into the house. But there are other ways to detox the air in your home. I’ve talked about having plants help filter the air, but the best way to improve your home’s air quality is to make sure you’re using non toxic products daily. From cosmetics to cleaning products, your potential exposure to chemicals is huge. Another item to avoid is air fresheners. These products often contain chemicals like phthalates, which are carcinogenic. If you want an air freshener, use pure essential oils. You can make your own spray with 1 part vodka, 1 part distilled water and then add essential oil of your choice.

http://www.rodalesorganiclife.com/home/7-steps-you-should-take-to-detox-the-air-in-your-home/slide/3