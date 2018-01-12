Skip the raw water craze

Raw water seems to be the first health craze of 2018. Raw water is water that’s unfiltered, untreated, unsterilized spring water and it’s being touted as having more minerals, probiotics and beneficial bacteria. But what proponents don’t mention is the likelihood of E.coli bacteria, viruses, parasites and carcinogenic compounds that can be found in untreated water. Though there are still serious water issues in Flint, Michigan, most Americans enjoy high quality tap water. A 2017 Environmental Working Group study found water supplies in 42 states contained traces of chemicals that the EPA has not established safety standards for, the official number of deaths and illnesses related to water quality is low. In other words, tap water is still better than raw water.

https://www.care2.com/causes/why-you-should-pass-on-the-raw-water-trend.html