Skip the straw

Did you know that 500 million straws are used every day in the United States? Considering that a straw is used for about 20 minutes, it’s an incredibly wasteful habit. A British company has called on a 5 pence tax on plastic straws to discourage their use, treating them the same as a single-use plastic bag and hoping to phase them out all together. A bar in Brooklyn stopped using plastic straws and now avoids sending 1.5 million straws to the landfill each year. After all, do you really need a straw in your gin & tonic? Next time you’re at a restaurant, request no straws. Better yet, ask your favorite bar or restaurant to phase them out. They’ll save money and help keep plastic out of the waste stream.

https://www.treehugger.com/environmental-policy/why-plastic-straws-need-be-taxed.html