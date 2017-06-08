Skip the straw
By Peggy LaPoint
|
Jun 8, 2017 @ 6:10 AM

Did you know that 500 million straws are used every day in the United States?  Considering that a straw is used for about 20 minutes, it’s an incredibly wasteful habit. A British company has called on a 5 pence tax on plastic straws to discourage their use, treating them the same as a single-use plastic bag and hoping to phase them out all together. A bar in Brooklyn stopped using plastic straws and now avoids sending 1.5 million straws to the landfill each year. After all, do you really need a straw in your gin & tonic? Next time you’re at a restaurant, request no straws.  Better yet, ask your favorite bar or restaurant to phase them out.  They’ll save money and help keep plastic out of the waste stream. 

https://www.treehugger.com/environmental-policy/why-plastic-straws-need-be-taxed.html

Related Content

How to avoid GMOs
Bar soap is not as germy as you think it is
Tips to reduce food waste
Old woodstoves in Washington County may qualify fo...
Washington County Burn Ban
Aloe vera – a skin saving powerhouse