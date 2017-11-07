SOLVE is looking for Fire Recovery Volunteers

While the fires in the Gorge were raging this past summer, a lot of people were ready to jump in and volunteer to give the area some love. Well, here’s your chance. SOLVE, Stop Oregon Litter and Vandalism, is monitoring the situation and working with partners to develop a response plan that will need lots of volunteers. If you’re interested in helping out on future restoration efforts, fill out their Fire Recovery Volunteer Interest Form and they’ll be in touch when they move forward on the recovery projects.

http://www.solveoregon.org/2017-fire-recovery-interest-form