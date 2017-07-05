Sonic launches the “Slinger” burger

Fast food chain, Sonic, is launching a new burger called the “Slinger”. The Slinger is a burger made with 70% beef and 30% mushroom, and will be featured in select markets for a 60 day trial period. It’s healthier, obviously, but it’s also more sustainable because the mushrooms take less than a pound of CO2 equivalent emissions to produce one pound of mushrooms compared with over 12 pounds of CO2 equivalent emissions for one pound of beef. But the burger will be marketed for its taste rather than the health or environmental benefits and focus groups have given it a thumbs up.

https://www.treehugger.com/green-food/sonic-launches-part-mushroom-part-beef-burger.html