Space X Falcon Heavy Rocket May Be The Coolest Thing You’ll See All Year!

Elon Musk‘s SpaceX successfully launched its latest rocket, the Falcon Heavy, Tuesday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on the same launch pad NASA used to carry astronauts to the moon.

The launch is significant because it’s the first time that a privately owned company, rather than a government-run space organization, has sent such a powerful rocket into orbit.

Musk also used to occasion to promote his other company – Tesla. The rocket carried the billionaire entrepreneur’s own red Tesla Roadster with a mannequin at the wheel outfitted in a SpaceX spacesuit and on the car’s radio: David Bowie’s “Space Oddity”. Can we all agree that Elon Musk is the coolest person on the planet….perhaps the universe! -Mitch-