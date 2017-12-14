STAR WARSsssssssssss

It just happened again less than 10 minutes ago. Someone in the hallway is lamenting over their excitement to see the new Star Wars flick. I think the official name is Star Wars: Quest for The Last Dollar.

Hey, back in the late 70’s I waited in line for 3 hours and 45 minutes to see the original. The drive home that night felt like I was crawling compared to light speed.

I was excited about the first three. I was even interested enough to see the next three, even with its character foibles.

I like this franchise. But I won’t be in the seats to see this latest offering this weekend.

Opportunity!

Theaters will be packed as they usually are with enthusiastic patrons for these adventures in space.

I, on the other hand, will be at the theater to see anything else. Justice League, Wonder or Murder on the Orient Express will most likely be empty. No screaming kids, easy seating, nobody letting one rip within my proximity. Fantastic! This is gonna be great!

Hey, I want to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi dude. I am excited to see Mark Hammil doing something on-screen instead of just hearing his voice on another animated feature. Etc Etc.

But, it can wait until the herd thin out. The story will still be the same in a week or two, right? Good.

This weekend is going to be awesome!!!!