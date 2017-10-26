Starbucks broken pledge to develop recyclable/biodegradable cup by 2015

Starbucks serves 4 billion disposable paper cups each year, cups that can’t be recycled. I often find a disposable paper cup in the recycling at work but the reason why they can’t be recycled is that they have a thin plastic liner not easily separated from the paper. It’s that plastic liner that helps the cup hold liquids. The company has called these disposable cups their #1 environmental liability and in 2008 they pledged to develop a 100% recyclable, biodegradable cup by 2015 and to get a quarter of their customers to bring reusable mugs. It’s 2017 and they’re not close. You can add your voice to thousands who are trying to get Starbucks to do better, but in the meantime, it’s up to you to do better and bring your own cup. The story at kink dot fm.

https://www.treehugger.com/corporate-responsibility/meet-grounds-monster-urging-starbucks-use-recyclable-cups.html