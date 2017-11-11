I still Believe… What I Believe
By Sean Demery
|
Nov 11, 2017 @ 10:06 AM
  1. I believe that if you have an opinion or something you believe in invariably you will polarize a portion of those who stumble across your beliefs.
  2. I believe that pop music, in general, holds tenants that are very very talented.  I just don’t appreciate most of it.  I’m looking at you, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
  3. I Believe there are three ways to write a song.  1. Spill your guts with imagery.  2. Write something with the intent of using those funds to buy a swimming pool.  3. Sit around for years trying to find the words to rhyme with Orange and Purple.
  4. I believe that Elvis was King, Prince was … you know and Weird Al is the Jester of this music kingdom.
  5. I believe that London Calling, Sgt Peppers, Pet Sounds, Highway 61 Revisited, The Bends are the best albums ever recorded.  I’ll fight against anyone who thinks otherwise.  I don’t like punching and stuff so maybe a challenging game of darts to determine who’s right?

 

Oh I believe stuff… What I Believe

Five More Things I Believe

more of WHAT I BELIEVE

WHAT I BELIEVE

Related Content

My adult life should have been more than this̷...
How High is Your Music IQ?
It happened today October 6th