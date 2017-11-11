I still Believe… What I Believe

- I believe that if you have an opinion or something you believe in invariably you will polarize a portion of those who stumble across your beliefs.
- I believe that pop music, in general, holds tenants that are very very talented. I just don’t appreciate most of it. I’m looking at you, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
- I Believe there are three ways to write a song. 1. Spill your guts with imagery. 2. Write something with the intent of using those funds to buy a swimming pool. 3. Sit around for years trying to find the words to rhyme with Orange and Purple.
- I believe that Elvis was King, Prince was … you know and Weird Al is the Jester of this music kingdom.
- I believe that London Calling, Sgt Peppers, Pet Sounds, Highway 61 Revisited, The Bends are the best albums ever recorded. I’ll fight against anyone who thinks otherwise. I don’t like punching and stuff so maybe a challenging game of darts to determine who’s right?