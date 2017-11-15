Study links produce with high pesticides level with infertility

A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association seems to indicate that women who want to get pregnant could improve their chances by eating conventionally grown produce with fewer pesticide residues or by eating organic produce. Scientists studied the diets of nearly 350 women who were seeking fertility treatment. What they found is that women who reported eating about 2 servings a day of the 14 conventionally grown fruits and vegetables with the highest pesticide residues had a 26% lower probability of a successful pregnancy than women who ate less than one serving a day of these foods. The authors of the study say that more research is needed, since this is the first study to link pesticide residues in foods with poorer pregnancy outcomes.

