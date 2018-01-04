STUFF I DON’T UNDERSTAND! OR DON’T WANT TO.

I have a long list of things that make little to no sense to me.

Exhibit A —–

How is it that Justin Bieber has more total listens on Spotify than the Rolling Stones and/or the Beatles. Think about that for a second…. is that second over yet? You might need another.

Yes, I know that the Bieb is all now and very Pop popular and the Beatles and Stones are essentially yesterday’s news. Yes, I get that.

But The Stones have a fifty-year catalog compared to Justin’s 7 years of pop (drivel).

The Beatles, only 7 years but they are indelibly a part of a lot of music culture.

Justin Bieber… really?

I Don’t Get It!

Is Beiber my personal taste. No, none of that pop music is though in some regards I do respect it for what it is supposed to be. I’m not particularly pleased that I know how to spell his name correctly.

Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato, Allissa Cara, Zayn, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, blah blah blah blah whatever. Maybe you know these names, maybe you don’t. No matter… just one of them is bigger than any band KINK has ever (ever) played. I know you find that statement unbelievable. If I wasn’t looking at the industry metrics I wouldn’t, couldn’t believe it myself. But there it is.

My point?

I love the music of now, the past and in between that KINK plays. I’ve always known that it was the “other” music, which I’m very comfortable with. But, the disparity between Pop’s assets and ours are astounding (astounding).

Oh, ‘Merica how you make me scratch my head from time to time.

sd