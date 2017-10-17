Stuff ToDo!

Invariably you will be charged with the feat of finding things to do that will make your life, your spouses life, kids, friends or visiting relative more interesting. Ah ha! We’re always working on a list of faves! Here is that list.

Killer Beer Week Oct 20th-29th

This is an annual celebration of craft beer in Portland. There are 11 separate events and a diverse line up of beer. Go to Facebook, check out the Killer Beer Week page for locations and more information.

Killer Pumpkin Festival Oct 21st

This pumpkin beer festival offers 40 beers and cocktails, pumpkin bowling and smashing. There will be live street music at Green Dragon Bistro & Brew Pub.

www.rogue.com

Wine Walk Lake Oswego Oct 21st

A ticket gets you 8 tastes of wine, snacks, music, and art in local shops. This event sells out every year. Have a designated driver. No really

www.lowinewalk.com

West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta Oct 21st

This is a race across Tualatin Lake in giant pumpkins, plus a 5k run, pumpkin carving, music, entertainment, kids’ crafts, a costume contest and food and drink vendors.

www.tualatinoregon.gov/pumpkinregatta

Run Like Hell Oct 22nd

The spookiest run in downtown includes a half marathon, 10k and a 5k. They are celebrating their 15th anniversary. This year’s theme is rock stars. The is a post-race party, costume contest, live music, food, beer, cider and more.

www.terrapineevents.com

6. Snowvana Oct. 20 -21st Friday 5-11PM, Saturday Noon – 10PM

A good reason to hang at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It’s film, music, snow gear and an all-around party in a down jacket. One of the cool things are the Snowvana season passes that includes Meadows, Timberline, Bachelor and Ski Bowl. The ultimate for ski bums or wannabe ski bums.

www.snowvana.com