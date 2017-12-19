I Suppose Ho Ho Ho is in order…

Welcome to the most wonderful time of year!

I have fond memories of family and friends at this time of year. Well, actually most of those memories come from my youth when we (the kids) were sheltered from what was really going on while we were busy looking festive. Hell, I didn’t matter that dad’s business was going under, mom was having an affair, my cousin was pregnant and the dog had lymphoma… Christmas morning meant a new red shiny bike with three speeds, a bell, and a yellow banana seat!

As an adult, I’m a little more reticent.

Yes, it’s great to see friends and family, briefly. Just enough so that it counts that you saw friends and family until next year when you have to do it all over again.

A warm fire and comfy furniture are there throughout the season but now we’ve added strands of colored lights, presents and a thick egg concoction that you normally wouldn’t gulp on a dare.

Probably the best part of this season is that I am doing my part to prop up the 4th quarter of ‘Merica’s economy. I will buy more crap that nobody actually needs or wants. My wife will get it, my dogs will get it, my friends will get it. LuCkY!

Now you too can have a dresser drawer full of nutcrackers, pizza slice hats, bearded knit caps, emergency blow-up toast, a sweater so ugly that doesn’t even work at the ugly Christmas sweater party and the much needed Instant Obama button. You push the button and Barack says something that doesn’t make you want to jump off a two-story building.

So get out there and be your best festive something, something! And, don’t forget to spend, spend, spend! The Dow could hit 25,000 before the end of the year! Now if I had money in the stock market… that would matter a smidge. So there’s that.