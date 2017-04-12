Sweden unveils new type of thrift store

Sweden has unveiled a new type of thrift store. ReTuna specializes in refurbished goods, from furniture and electronics to building materials and bicycles. It’s not just for shopping, ReTuna is a multi-purpose facility with a recycling area where people can drop off unwanted items to be repaired and resold, and a cafeteria featuring local organic food. There’s also an education area that offers a design and reuse course, and shorter DIY repair classes. There are some challenges to this new model and a few stores are struggling to make a profit.



http://www.treehugger.com/corporate-responsibility/swedish-shopping-center-sells-only-refurbished-second-hand-items.html