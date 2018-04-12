The average amount of money that the tooth fairy leaves is… By Peggy LaPoint | Apr 12, 2018 @ 7:10 AM $4.13!? wow… We were well below that average … 25 cents per tooth. Though we did give out $1 for molars. Full Article RELATED CONTENT No yard? Try container gardening I have a physical reaction when I see things over-packaged Wondering if your information was shared with Cambridge Analytica? Plant flowers in your garden beds to attract native bees Vote here for Portugal, the Man Oregon Potters Association Showcase Pieces