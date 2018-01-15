In celebration of KINK FM’s 50th Anniversary, we present The Portland 50, a podcast series about the people who dreamt, built and championed the innovation, growth and uniqueness of Portland. Each episode is a narrative journey told by the founders, leaders and drivers behind some of Oregon’s best known companies, landmarks and industries.

In this week’s episode, we feature Mike Rich, Former KINK Morning Show co-host, screenwriter of such films as “Finding Forrester”, “Radio” and “Cars 3” and author of “Skavenger’s Hunt”.