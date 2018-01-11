The problem with plastics

I may sound like a broken record, but when it comes to plastics, we’re at a tipping point. From 1950 to 2013, plastic production went from 1.7 million tons to 300 million tons. But where does it all go? Recycling is fine, but unlike glass or metal which can be recycled endlessly, plastic can be recycled only 7 to 9 times before it’s no longer recyclable. Plus, it’s cheaper to produce new plastic than it is to recycle it. Recycling is not the answer, reducing your plastic use is. It’s time to choose more earth friendly products like mushrooms instead of Styrofoam, plastics derived from plant cellulose or even bioplastics are better. But buying items not wrapped in excess plastic is important. It’s not impossible if you change the way you shop.

https://www.ecowatch.com/toward-a-plastic-free-future-2519406874.html