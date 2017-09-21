The things that matter…

So today I was mentioning on the KINK that peeps from the KINK would be at the Market of Choice this Saturday from 10A – 1P. You know the typical “Hi how are ya” and games and prizes… which is always fun, right?

I mentioned it the first time at about 3:25PM with nothing in particular to report.

I mentioned it again at 4:50, because I remember that I love Market of Choice on Belmont’s cheese selection. Wow, the phones started ringing like I was giving away prizes and several texts as well.

Frankly, my second favorite subject on any given day is cheese. From fine imported to best cheap cheese to put on a black bean burger. If you ever want to talk cheese … just call! I’m in. Really in.

Favorite Bands The Verve, The Stones, The National, Arcade Fire, Bruce… etc. etc.

Favorite Cheeses – Feta, Gouda, Manchego, Peper Jack and 50 pounds of Brie da Melum when I win the Oregon Lottery.