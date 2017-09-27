They / We move here anyway.

It’s not working.

The attempts to establish Portland as weird, odd, unique, whatever isn’t keeping people away. If anything it’s attracting a certain type who’s heard about the cities moniker/label and exclaims to themselves, “Finally a place where I’ll be understood. I can wear two different color knee socks over my skinny jeans with a bone in my nose and I won’t be judged!”

I’ve been trying to move here for 23 years! Long before it was probably fashionable. You don’t get extra points for that by the way.

I’m here now living in Milwaukie and enjoying my days downtown in the Courthouse district.

People are really nice or crazy. Such a bonus. I like both. I’m like that.

Even back in the 70s and 80s when the town was more rougher and tumble than it is now it still had an allure. The good news is this town isn’t for everybody. There’s still plenty of peeps out there who don’t like excellent food, lovely scenery, great hiking, beautiful downtown life, water life, a bright music scene, etc etc.

So Portland you got that going for ya… which is nice.

