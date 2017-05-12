Three National Monuments in PNW under review

One of President Trump’s recent executive order called on the review of a number of national monuments and three in the Pacific Northwest are included. Starting today, you can comment online and weigh-in on national monument designations on Hanford Reach, Cascade-Siskiyou and Craters of the Moon. Hanford Reach National Monument covers nearly 200,000 acres and is home to a variety of wildlife and rare plants. The Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument was established in 2000, it was the first national monument set aside to preserve biodiversity. Craters of the Moon in Idaho is an ocean of lava flows that NASA astronauts used in 1969 to train for their visit to the moon.

http://www.opb.org/news/article/comment-period-announced-for-national-monuments-under-review/