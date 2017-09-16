Time to plant your fall garden

When we’re still getting temperatures in the 90’s it’s hard to wrap your mind around planting a fall garden, but now’s the time to do it. Cooler weather is starting to settle in and the rain is coming, just what those cool season veggies love. You don’t need a lot of space for these, so if you live in an apartment or still harvesting other vegetables, place these between plants or put them in planters. Here in the Pacific Northwest, it’s time to put greens in the ground. Things like arugula, lettuce, spinach and collard greens. You can also plant bok choy and radishes. Putting these starts in now means you’ll be harvesting well before winter sets in.



https://www.treehugger.com/green-food/its-not-too-late-to-plant-a-fall-garden-what-to-plant-in-your-region-now.html