Time is running out for residential solar tax credits

Driving home from Bend last week and I was staring at all of the houses wondering why more of them didn’t have solar panels on the roof. But it’s not just the high desert where solar panels make sense, we’ve had two sets of solar panels on our house for over 6 years and even in the winter, we’re generating power. If you’re thinking about going solar, you might want to get going. Oregon’s $6,000 residential solar tax credit will be gone by the end of the year and Energy Trust of Oregon’s cash incentives will likely run out before that time. Solar installers lobbied the Oregon Legislature for an extension, but the Legislature failed to renew the tax credit by the time their session ended. So if you’d like to get in on the tax credit, make sure your initial deposit is paid by the end of the year.

http://www.kgw.com/money/oregon-rooftop-solar-tax-credit-expiring-rebates-shrinking/457325671