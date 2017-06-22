Tips to cool your house without AC

We don’t have air conditioning, yet our house stays pretty comfortable for most of the summer. There are a couple of things we do every day in the hot months to keep it that way. First thing in the morning, we open up the windows and the front door to get the cool air flowing. On really hot days we close the windows around 10 and turn on two fans to keep the air moving around. Closing curtains on windows that have afternoon sun keeps some of the heat out. And the trees I planted a decade ago also help shade our house. When the heat’s unbearable, I do use a window air conditioning unit and we’re also lucky that we can hang out in our basement where it’s comfortable.

