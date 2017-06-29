Tips for going zero waste in the bathroom

The idea of zero waste can be so overwhelming that most people don’t even consider it. Instead of overhauling your entire life to be zero waste, how about just one room in your house? The bathroom is a good place to begin. Start by minimizing the plastic you bring into the room. Skip the liquid soap, those are usually antibacterial and contain a chemical you should be avoiding. Bar soap is better. Buy that in bulk along with your shampoo and conditioner. Lots of stores, not just the co-ops, have a refilling station for those items. If you love DIY, you can make your own products from deodorants to exfoliants to tooth powder. If that’s not your thing, choose to support green companies. Most of all, ditch the disposable items.

https://www.treehugger.com/green-home/5-steps-toward-going-zero-waste-bathroom.html