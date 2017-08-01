Tips to keep your house cool in the heat

The temperatures are rising and we’re into the hottest part of the year. If you don’t have central air, here are a couple of ways to keep your house cooler. We open up our house in the morning, the front and back doors, and windows to get air circulating. Around 10 a.m. when it starts to warm up, we close up the house and get a fan or two going. Then we open up the house again once it’s cooled down. I don’t turn on the oven when it’s super hot. We have a toaster oven for simple items, but we rely on the grill, stove top or cold salads. Our ceilings aren’t super high otherwise I’d install ceiling fans. We planted a few trees years ago and now they shade the backyard and deck throughout most of the afternoon. Long term, take a look at your insulation. That keeps heat in in the winter and out in the summer.

https://www.treehugger.com/sustainable-product-design/10-overlooked-low-tech-ways-of-keeping-your-home-cool.html