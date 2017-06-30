Tips for lowering your garbage bills

Garbage rates for Portland residents just went up for the first time in five years. Most single family households will see an increase of 10 cents a month. If you have a 35 gallon garbage roll cart, you’re paying almost $30 a month. There are ways to lower your bill, but you have to work for it. Reducing the amount of garbage you produce is the key. Just going from a 35 to 20 gallon cart can save you $5 a month. Once a month garbage pick-up for a 35 gallon roll cart costs just under $22 a month. And then there’s the option of on-call pick-up. It really pays to reduce your waste.

