Garbage rates for Portland residents just went up for the first time in five years. Most single family households will see an increase of 10 cents a month. If you have a 35 gallon garbage roll cart, you’re paying almost $30 a month. There are ways to lower your bill, but you have to work for it. Reducing the amount of garbage you produce is the key. Just going from a 35 to 20 gallon cart can save you $5 a month. Once a month garbage pick-up for a 35 gallon roll cart costs just under $22 a month. And then there’s the option of on-call pick-up. It really pays to reduce your waste.
https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bps/article/533212
Tips for lowering your garbage bills
