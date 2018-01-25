Tips for reducing the amount of clothing you buy

Spending a year vowing not to buy clothes was challenging and I did end up buying three new items. But the exercise left me with some good lessons and helped me figure out holes in my wardrobe. So if you’re looking to reduce your clothing purchases, here are a few tips. First, do your homework. Know what you have so you know what you need. Ask yourself if the item goes with at least three outfits. Make sure you’re comfortable. Otherwise it’ll just sit in your closet. Does the item work for your lifestyle? I’m a jeans and t-shirt person, and no matter how much I love that cute dress, I probably won’t wear it. Finally, do you love it and does it work for your body type. I rejected a lot of things because, while I liked it, I didn’t love it.

