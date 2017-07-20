Tips for taking care of your sleeping bag
By Peggy LaPoint
|
Jul 20, 2017 @ 6:33 AM

Part of living a more sustainable lifestyle is taking care of your possessions so that they last a long time. That includes those items that help you get out into nature, like camping gear. A good sleeping bag is a big investment and there are a few simple steps that’ll keep it around for a while. Each time you use it, air it out. If it’s a long camping trip, you can do this during the trip otherwise we hang ours outside when we get back home.  Spot-washing is the preferred way to clean  it when it gets dirty. Just use a soapy cloth and then let it air dry. If it’s really dirty or smelly, follow the directions and hand wash it. Down-filled bags are pretty fragile and shouldn’t go in the machine. Don’t use bleach, fabric softener or any other chemicals, a natural cleaner is best. And never dry clean it.

https://www.treehugger.com/cleaning-organizing/how-clean-sleeping-bag.html

