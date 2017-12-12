I could do a top 10 but everyone has top picks so I will only throw 5 at you. Here is my top 5 picks for 2017.

5 – Middle Kids – Middle Kids EP

Australians have such a chill vibe. We had a chance to meet these guys early in the year in the KINK Live Studio and I had their EP on repeat for quite sometime. According to Rolling Stone – “Heartfelt, clever ruminations at the intersection of indie rock and alt-country.”

4 – Father John Misty – Pure Comedy



I can’t imagine what’s really going on in this guys head. This album is pure genius…(see what I did there) But seriously, it is an incredibly full ALBUM. To quote someone with fancy words from Metacritic – “A gorgeous triumph of modern music, existentialism, and humanity. Tillman encourages you to confront the challenges of human existence, and if you take the leap of faith, you may find a happy ending after all. A huge step forward in the FJM catalog.”

3 – The War On Drugs – A Deeper Understanding

Without a doubt THE MOST ANTICIPATED album of the year for me. Their last album from 2014 called Lost In The Dream was one of the all time classics from recent years and is still a go-to must listen at my house. I felt the lead single ‘Holding On’ wasn’t my favorite of theirs but the rest of the album is pretty much the spot on War On Drugs sound.

2 – Amy Shark – Night Thinker EP

This EP is without a doubt my most listened to of the year. Even though there are only 6 songs on it, I couldn’t help but just keep hitting repeat on every single one of those. Every single song on the EP could be a radio hit… for whatever that means. She sings with such pure honest passion. Amy comes back to Portland to play The Old Church late February.

1 – Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile To The Surface



You can kinda tell that these guys are perfectionists. When I say these guys I actually mean Andy Hull, the bands lead singer and songwriter. I fell in love with the band when I discovered the album Simple Math. Please do yourself a favor and look up that title track or just hit this link. It’s a powerful album and a complete one. The band got their first ever charted #1 song with this album and it’s a pretty solid mix of textures and sounds.