A tour of the Magic… no really.

We get asked all the time what the KINK studios and library look like. Ah ha! We have the Technology for that!

Take a gander.

Oh yeah every song you hear on KINK is a wave file. Better quality, but harder to find these days in a digital/mp3 world. That’s why the CD library is still essential.

NOTE: This video was shot vertical as opposed to horizontal to hide inappropriate materials. I did it several times and it just looked better old-style.

Also, the tapping at the end of the video is me trying to get the red stop button to activate. Dang thing… I’ve been having trouble with the touch sensors on the screen. Dang thing.

