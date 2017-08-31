Trump Administration ends ban on selling bottled water in national parks

In 2011, President Obama enacted a ban on selling bottled water in National Parks noting that the parks use taxpayer dollars to manage the burden of discarded plastic water bottles. The move was both a way to help alleviate the burden of plastic but also the financial burden of paying to clean them up. When the ban on bottled water was put into place, parks installed water stations throughout for refilling bottles. The ban was dismantled a few weeks after new deputy interior secretary David Bernhardt was confirmed. Bernhardt is a former lobbyist with a law firm that represented one of the largest water bottlers in the United States.

https://www.treehugger.com/environmental-policy/trump-administration-ends-ban-selling-bottled-water-national-parks.htmlT