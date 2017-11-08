Trump administration proposes raising fees for national parks

The Trump Administration recently proposed raising entrance fees for 17 national parks from $25 or $30 per vehicle to $70. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke says the increase is needed to address the agency’s maintenance backlog, from repairs to ranger stations to washed-out trails. The fee increase comes as President Trump proposes to cut 12% from the park system’s budget, a reduction of $2.8 billion from next fiscal year. If approved by the National Park Service leaders, the higher fee would start next year. Public lands should be just that, public, and more than doubling the entrance fee puts these national parks out of reach for many Americans. The agency is collecting public comment on the proposal through November 23rd

http://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/article/National-park-fee-increase-could-price-out-many-12306847.php

comment here: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?parkID=442&projectID=75576&documentID=83652