Trump announced two national monuments will shrink

On Monday, President Trump announced that Bears Ears National Monument will shrink by 85% and the Grand Staircase National Monument will be cut in half. Trump’s decision to scale back these monuments is the most aggressive effort to roll back national monument protections in our history. The president also lifted restrictions on motorized vehicles and livestock grazing within those much smaller boundaries. Tribal groups have sharply criticized Trump’s actions and outdoor clothing and equipment retailers immediately spoke out against his actions with Patagonia declaring on their website, “The president stole your land.” Lawsuits have been filed but the changes could take effect in 60 days. By the way, a day after the president’s declaration, his interior secretary recommended that Trump reduce the size of Oregon’s Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.



